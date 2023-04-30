New Orleans Saints sign undrafted Vanderbilt LB Anfernee Orji

#Saints sign Anfernee Orji to undrafted free agent deal with $216,000 guarantee, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

The New Orleans Saints sign linebacker Anfernee Orji out of Vanderbilt to a big underafted free agent contract following the 2023 NFL draft, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

The Saints are getting another undersized, but very athletic linebacker to join their team and fight for special teams snaps to keep his roster spot. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker had a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and an even better 1.51-second 10-yard split to earn an impressive 9.23 Relative Athletic Score.

At Vanderbilt, in four seasons, he had 269 tackles with 21 for a loss and three sacks. He also had one interception, coming in 2022. He’s a solid run defender in the box, but that’s really all he has brought consistently as a linebacker.

