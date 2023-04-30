New Orleans Saints sign undrafted South Carolina State WR Shaq Davis

#Saints signing Shaq Davis to undrafted deal that includes $216,000 guaranteed, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

The New Orleans Saints are signing HBCU alum wide receiver Shaq Davis out of South Carolina State as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

The wide receiver had his best season in 2022, getting a solid 45 catches for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Davis is a large target, coming in at over 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds. He also had a stellar broad jump, but the rest of his testing had him at a 7.56 Relative Athletic Score. The team is giving Davis a contract with fairly large guarantees for an undrafted rookie, showing how badly the they wanted him in New Orleans.

