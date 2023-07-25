New Orleans Saints sign tight end Jimmy Graham to 1-year deal

Tight end Jimmy Graham, who did not play in 2022, spent the 2021 campaign with the Chicago Bears. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

July 25 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints signed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham to a 1-year contract, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Graham, 36, did not play last season. The five-time Pro Bowl selection and 2013 All-Pro totaled 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games in 2021 for the Chicago Bears.

Graham, a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, spent his first five seasons with the Saints. He logged two seasons with at least 1,200 yards within his first four years in the league. Graham led the NFL with 16 receiving scores in 2013.

He also spent three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Graham joined the Bears in 2020.

Graham totaled 8,506 yards and 85 touchdowns on 713 receptions through his first 184 NFL appearances.

Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill are among the other tight ends on the Saints roster.

Saints veterans reported to training camp Tuesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La.