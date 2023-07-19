New Orleans Saints sign Isaiah Foskey to his 4-year rookie contract

There we go: the New Orleans Saints signed Isaiah Foskey to his four-year rookie deal, meaning their entire rookie draft class is now under contract. The former Notre Dame defensive end was picked by the Saints in the second round at No. 40 overall in the 2023 draft, and now he’s signed his name on the dotted line.

Expectations are high for Foskey in his first year with the Saints. The team has swung and missed on a couple of first-round defensive ends like Marcus Davenport and Payton Turner, so they’re hoping Foskey can turn the tide. He certainly has an encouraging resume as Notre Dame’s all-time leader in sacks (26.5, having broken Justin Tuck’s record) and forced fumbles (7).

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire