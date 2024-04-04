New Orleans Saints sign another free agent linebacker

Here’s more help at linebacker. The New Orleans Saints are signing free agent Khaleke Hudson from the Washington Commanders, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who says it’s a one-year deal. Hudson played a lot of snaps on both defense (405) and special teams (344) last season, and he’s looking to build on that growth in 2024. He had 74 tackles in 2023.

A former fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft out of Michigan, Hudson is stepping into a good situation to compete. The Saints lost Zack Baun in free agency and have not re-signed special teams aces like Andrew Dowell, Ryan Connelly, or Ty Summers. Another one of their top backups, Nephi Sewell, isn’t expected to be ready in time for training camp after suffering a late-season ACL tear. Hudson has a good shot at making the team.

So the Saints will have Demario Davis starting at one spot and Pete Werner competing with Willie Gay next to him. Hudson enters the mix with Sewell, D’Marco Jackson, Anfernee Orji, and Monty Rice to round out the depth chart. Last year five linebackers made the 53-man roster and four more were kept on the practice squad, so we should expect more additions in the months ahead.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire