New Orleans Saints select RB Kendre Miller in 2023 draft’s third round

There’s your new running back: the New Orleans Saints selected TCU standout Kendre Miller at No. 71 overall, in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. Miller played well for the Horned Frogs early in his career (averaging 7.2 and 7.5 yards per carry in his first two years) before breaking out in 2022 with 1,399 rushing yards and 17 touchdown runs in 14 games.

He’s the same size as Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, though he wasn’t able to complete pre-draft athletic testing while recovering from an injury that kept him out of the College Football Playoff tournament. Miller is still working on the nuances of pass protection and route-running, but he’s a hard-nosed runner with some home-run speed and a vicious style of play. He’s a good option to pair with Jamaal Williams should Kamara miss time with a suspension.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire