New Orleans Saints schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The New Orleans Saints will finally get to start the season at home for the first time since the start of the 2019 NFL Season, with COVID and Hurricane Ida pushing the Saints away from New Orleans – it’s going to be a great start for Saints fans. With new acquisition Derek Carr from the Las Vegas Raiders, the hopeful return of Michael Thomas, and various others. This has the potential of being an extremely positive season for Dennis Allen and his New Orleans Saints.Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Saints’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

New Orleans Saints schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Panthers

Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Jaguars

Thursday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Rams

