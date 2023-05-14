New Orleans Saints schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The New Orleans Saints will finally get to start the season at home for the first time since the start of the 2019 NFL Season, with COVID and Hurricane Ida pushing the Saints away from New Orleans – it’s going to be a great start for Saints fans. With new acquisition Derek Carr from the Las Vegas Raiders, the hopeful return of Michael Thomas, and various others. This has the potential of being an extremely positive season for Dennis Allen and his New Orleans Saints.Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Saints’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Saints 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Dennis Allen
Key Players: Derek Carr (QB), Alvin Kamara (RB), Cameron Jordan (DE)
New Orleans Saints schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/18 at Carolina Panthers (Monday), 7:15 PM, ESPN
Week 3: 9/24 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 4: 10/1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 5: 10/8 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 6: 10/15 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 7: 10/19 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 8: 10/29 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 9: 11/5 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/12 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 11: BYE WEEK
Week 12: 11/26 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 13: 12/3 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 14: 12/10 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 15: 12/17 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 16: 12/21 at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 17: 12/31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 18: TBD vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Panthers
Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Jaguars
Thursday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Rams
