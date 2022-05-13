This year marked the end of an era in New Orleans, with Sean Payton informing the team that he was stepping down. Payong had been with the Saints since 2006 and won a Super Bowl in the 2009 season. His successor is Dennis Allen, formerly the Saints’ defensive coordinator. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Saints’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Saints schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/18 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/25 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/2 vs. Vikings (Tottenham), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 5: 10/9 vs. Seahawks, 1 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/16 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/20 at Cardinals (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 8: 10/30 vs. Raiders, 1 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/7 vs. Ravens (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 10: 11/13 at Steelers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 11: 11/20 at Rams, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/27 at 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/4 at Buccaneers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 vs. Falcons, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 at Browns (Saturday), 1 PM, CBS

Week 17: 1/1 at Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Panthers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Ravens, Week 13 at Buccaneers

Thursday Night Football: Week 7 at Cardinals

RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers

New Orleans Saints schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk