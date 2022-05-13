New Orleans Saints schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
This year marked the end of an era in New Orleans, with Sean Payton informing the team that he was stepping down. Payong had been with the Saints since 2006 and won a Super Bowl in the 2009 season. His successor is Dennis Allen, formerly the Saints’ defensive coordinator. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Saints’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Saints 2021 record: 9-8 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Dennis Allen
Key players: Jameis Winston (QB), Alvin Kamara (RB), Tyrann Mathieu (S)
Saints schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
Week 2: 9/18 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 3: 9/25 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/2 vs. Vikings (Tottenham), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 5: 10/9 vs. Seahawks, 1 PM, Fox
Week 6: 10/16 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/20 at Cardinals (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Raiders, 1 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/7 vs. Ravens (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 10: 11/13 at Steelers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 11: 11/20 at Rams, 1 PM, Fox
Week 12: 11/27 at 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 13: 12/4 at Buccaneers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 vs. Falcons, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/24 at Browns (Saturday), 1 PM, CBS
Week 17: 1/1 at Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Panthers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Ravens, Week 13 at Buccaneers
Thursday Night Football: Week 7 at Cardinals
