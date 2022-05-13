New Orleans Saints schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

This year marked the end of an era in New Orleans, with Sean Payton informing the team that he was stepping down. Payong had been with the Saints since 2006 and won a Super Bowl in the 2009 season. His successor is Dennis Allen, formerly the Saints’ defensive coordinator. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Saints’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Saints schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/11 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 2: 9/18 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 3: 9/25 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 4: 10/2 vs. Vikings (Tottenham), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

  • Week 5: 10/9 vs. Seahawks, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 6: 10/16 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 7: 10/20 at Cardinals (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 8: 10/30 vs. Raiders, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 9: 11/7 vs. Ravens (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 10: 11/13 at Steelers, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 11: 11/20 at Rams, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 12: 11/27 at 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox

  • Week 13: 12/4 at Buccaneers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 14: BYE

  • Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 vs. Falcons, TBD, TBD

  • Week 16: 12/24 at Browns (Saturday), 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 17: 1/1 at Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Panthers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

  • Monday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Ravens, Week 13 at Buccaneers

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 7 at Cardinals

