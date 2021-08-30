New Orleans Saints roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

The New Orleans Saints made their roster cuts from 90 players to 85 and 85 to 80 during the last two weeks, and now it’s unfortunately time to thin out the group even further. These decisions must be made without the benefits of a full slate of preseason games and under a late-summer evacuation to Dallas in the face of Hurricane Ida, to say nothing of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. It isn’t an easy process for anyone.

Still, Saints Wire will be tracking all of the latest roster moves here as the team works to get down to 53 players before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. CT NFL deadline. Keep in mind that the team will be actively tweaking and adjusting the roster in the days ahead — players like Wil Lutz (injury) and David Onyemata (suspension) will revert to reserve lists, opening spots for others. So be sure to check this space often for updates.

DT R.J. McIntosh

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1432489677941059594 The former New York Giants defensive tackle was picked up by the Saints off of waivers back on Aug. 12, but he was waived before the NFL deadline. Watch for him to possibly return to their practice squad.

1

1