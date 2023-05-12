New Orleans Saints reveal 2023 schedule in awkward mockumentary video

You can’t say the New Orleans Saints didn’t put a lot of effort into their 2023 schedule reveal video. The team parodied the MTV documentary series “True Life” with a video featuring celebrity fan Greg Tarzan Davis, a New Orleans-born actor whose credits include Top Gun: Maverick, Grey’s Anatomy, and the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. Here, Davis takes the role of the team’s script-writer.

Several Saints players make appearances, including recently-signed free agent Jamaal Williams and veterans like Tyrann Mathieu, Juwan Johnson, and Zach Wood (the long snapper makes the most of his opportunities in front of the camera). It’s entertaining enough, but the cameo from a golf course-bound Drew Brees might be the the most memorable bit. Stay tuned for the “credits” for the list of game dates, or check our listing here.

