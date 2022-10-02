New Orleans Saints repeat Bears' double-doink kick in London game

New Orleans Saints repeat Bears' double-doink kick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears fans got a chill down their spine from watching Sunday's NFL London game between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

Saints kicker Will Lutz attempted a 62-yard field goal to tie the game but the kick hit the post and the crossbar before falling off the goalpost for a miss.

Déjà vu?

Bears kicker Cody Parkey did the same thing from 43 yards out in the NFC wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He similarly hit the side post and crossbar. The missed field goal cost the Bears an advance in the playoffs.

The kick heard around the world became infamously known as the "double-doink" since the ball hit the goalpost twice before missing the uprights.

