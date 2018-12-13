New Orleans Saints Release WR Brandon Marshall After One Month

The New Orleans Saints have released wide receiver Brandon Marshall just one month after adding him to the team, according to the league's transaction wire.

Marshall signed with the Saints on Nov. 12 as an immediate replacement for wide receiver Dez Bryant, who tore his Achilles during his first week of practice with the team. The veteran wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler did not appear in a game with the Saints.

Marshall, 34, began the season with the Seahawks and appeared in six games (two starts) before he was released after Week 8. He made 11 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown. Marshall is 16th on the all-time list with 970 receptions and 22nd in receiving yards with 12,351. He also has 83 career touchdown catches, and his six seasons of 100-plus receptions are the most in NFL history.

The 12-year veteran has played for six different teams (Broncos, Bears, Dolphins, Jets, Giants and Seahawks) before the Saints but has never reached the playoffs. That drought will continue in 2018 after being released.

The Saints (11–2) currently hold the No. 1 spot in the NFC playoffs and have already clinched the NFC South.