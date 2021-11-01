New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston out for year with torn ACL

The New Orleans Saints' upset victory Sunday will indeed have a significant price tag attached to it.

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who appeared to be in the midst of a career resurrection, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and also suffered damage to his medial collateral ligament while being tackled by former teammate Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Sean Payton confirmed. Winston will miss the rest of the season.

Winston, who initially signed with the Saints prior to the 2020 season – he mostly spent the year apprenticing behind now-retired Drew Brees – had led New Orleans to a 5-2 start, including Sunday's 36-27 defeat of the reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs. The Saints currently have a solid grip on the NFC's second wild-card spot and are only a half-game behind Tampa Bay for the NFC South lead.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston threw one touchdown before his injury against the Bucs on Sunday.

Winston has been a big reason for that, passing for 14 TDs while limiting the mistakes (three INTs) that had plagued his career, on his way to a personal best 102.8 passer rating.

But now the future is once again murky for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 draft, who spent his first five seasons with the Buccaneers. Winston is not under contract for 2022.

The Saints will likely turn now to Taysom Hill, who won three of four starts while filling in for Brees last year but couldn't beat out Winston for the starting job during the 2021 preseason. However, Hill has been in concussion protocol since being injured in Week 5, so veteran Trevor Siemian – he completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a score in relief of Winston on Sunday – or rookie Ian Book could also be called upon.

The Saints host the division rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 before playing four of their next six games on the road.

