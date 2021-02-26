New Orleans Saints a ‘prime destination’ for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, says NFL insider

Saints a ‘prime destination’ for Russell Wilson, says NFL insider originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Russell Wilson trade rumors gained steam on Thursday when a report from ESPN circulated that Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers said the Seattle Seahawks star has not demanded a trade, but he would consider four possible destinations.

Rodgers named the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears as possible teams the Seahawks QB would consider joining if a blockbuster trade came to fruition.

While a trade remains unlikely, there’s one team Jason La Canfora believes would be an ideal destination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

“I can't help but consider the possibilities of what Wilson could do with someone like Sean Payton, for instance,” Canfora wrote Thursday. “I could see the Saints being a prime destination for Wilson if this heated up, and I hear they most certainly would like to further explore his potential availability after some exploratory calls...

That talent and that play caller in that dome, in that division, would be wild.

- Jason La Canfora on possibility of Russell Wilson in New Orleans

New Orleans would certainly be an enticing landing spot for the Seahawks’ seven-time Pro Bowler. Wilson would have an opportunity to succeed one of his greatest idols in Drew Brees and would be surrounded with a roster of playmakers including Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

The Saints should absolutely consider a deal for Wilson with Brees expected to retire this offseason, but it's all speculation until a team puts an offer together that the Seahawks can’t refuse. Plus, the 32-year-old has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he would have to agree to such an offer.

According to NBC Sports Northwest’s Joe Fann, a price tag for Wilson would likely include a handful of first-round picks and a young star or two. That team would also take on Wilson’s lofty $35 million contract. With the Saints already $66 million over the cap for 2021, a deal to the Saints isn’t impossible, it’s just a long shot.

As the Seahawks finished 12-4 and topped the NFC West in 2020, Wilson had a career-best 68.8 completion percentage, to go along with 4,212 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Seahawks.

[RELATED: Russell Wilson 'stormed out of the room' after disagreement with Seahawks coaches]

He hasn’t technically demanded a trade by Seattle since publicly airing out his grievances about getting hit too much after getting sacked 394 times in nine seasons. But Wilson has made it clear he cares about building a legacy, one like New Orleans preserved with Brees.

“I want to be able to be involved because at the end of the day, it’s your legacy, it’s your team’s legacy, it’s the guys you get to go into the huddle with and at the end of the day, those guys you’ve got to trust,” Wilson told the Dan Patrick Show.

“I think you ask guys like Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, you know, even Tom Brady, you know, I think that you saw this year how much he was involved in the process—I think that’s something that is important to me.”

While it’s unclear whether a fracture between Wilson and the Seahawks is growing, it does feel as if a potential divorce has never been more possible.