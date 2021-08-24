New Orleans Saints Preseason Week 2 recap: Everything we know

The New Orleans Saints showed a lot to like in their second preseason game: a high-flying starting offense, a stingy defense, and enough plays on special teams to make a difference. Here’s everything you need to know about New Orleans’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Final Score: Saints 23, Jaguars 21

Saints' top performers

But someone who did help himself was Ken Crawley. He's had a strong summer and solidified the still-building hype behind him with a touchdown-saving pass breakup in the end zone. He perfectly read Trevor Lawrence's throw and timed his leap to swat the ball away before Phillip Dorsett could get a hand on it. He's set himself up as a Week 1 starter.

Here's a shoutout for Wynton McManis. The former CFL linebacker was a special teams standout up north of the border, and he translated some of those skills on Monday night in covering punts and kickoffs. But his most impressive moment came on defense late in the game, when he dove to intercept a rushed throw from Gardner Minshew in the end zone. That alone isn't enough to win a roster spot, but maybe we shouldn't write him off.

And now the second half of his equation: Jameis Winston , who threw more touchdown passes than incompletions while connecting on 9-of-10 attempts. He showed terrific decision-making ability and stayed cool under pressure when the starting offensive line started to slip up. He made a convincing argument to win the job.

Let's start with Marquez Callaway . He caught all five of his targets to put up 104 receiving yards and score a pair of long touchdown passes, showing everything we've heard rumblings of out of training camp. He's the go-to No. 1 wide receiver going into the season opener and should be one of the most exciting players on the team this year.

Injuries

Rookie safety Eric Burrell was down after taking a hard hit with his head. He was able to walk off under his own power but it was still a disquieting moment. Other rookie defensive backs Bryan Mills and Bryce Thompson also both went down late and required attention from the training staff.

Backup cornerback Brian Poole pulled up lame after covering a punt return; he needed attention from the training staff in the tent, which prompted Trautman's trip to the locker room. Poole was later seen limping around the sidelines on his own way back to the locker room. We'll be watching for status updates in the days ahead.

Starting tight end Adam Trautman entered the blue medical tent to have an apparent left leg or ankle injury evaluated, but the team training staff moved him to the locker room on a cart after it was needed to look at other players. Keep an eye out for updates on his status as the week continues.

Important game notes

We've got to start with how well the first-string offense performed. The offensive line held up in pass protection long enough for Jameis Winston to step up and find Marquez Callaway for a pair of touchdown passes from long range, striking the end zone from 43 and 29 yards out. And they paved the way for some strong running by Tony Jones Jr., too. It was a nice start except for a couple of false start penalties by Erik McCoy and Ryan Ramczyk.

And let's talk about the Saints defense: the Jaguars starting offense finished the first quarter with just 30 yards and a single first down conversion. That single first down picked up by Jacksonville was the only one New Orleans' starters has allowed through four drives together in their first two preseason games. Much of that dominance has been due to the defensive line winning its battles up front; Marcus Davenport in particular has been a very active run defender, and he's been giving offensive tackles fits with his bull rush.

However, this was another ugly game from Latavius Murray. He turned four carries into just six yards while showing little creativity on his opportunities as a receiver. He either didn't have the vision to set up defenders for poor angles or too-heavy legs to pivot and outrun them, gaining only four yards on two targets. It's not what you want to see after his discouraging performance in the preseason opener, especially now that he's playing behind second-year back Tony Jones Jr.

Taysom Hill looked bad tonight, outside of an end-of-half two-minute situation. That's where Sean Payton does his best work scheming up mismatches and designed targets, and Hill accomplished what he was tasked with: traveling down the field in 36 seconds to set up his kicker for a field goal try. A touchdown would have been better, but that's the best we could hope for with the second-string offense surrounding him.