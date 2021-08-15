New Orleans Saints Preseason Week 1 recap: Everything we know

The New Orleans Saints had a chance to leave with a win, but nobody’s really tracking wins and losses in the preseason. What did we learn from their 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in exhibition?

Too many turnovers, to start. They gave the ball away six times as a team with all three quarterbacks tossing an interception. Three different running backs fumbled. That simply can’t happen, and Sean Payton is likely to make it a priority during practice in the upcoming week. But the defense played well enough throughout the game to keep the Saints in it.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Final score: Ravens 17, Saints 14

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final New Orleans 0 14 0 0 14 Baltimore 0 9 0 8 17

Saints' Top Performers

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) rush Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley (7) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The conversation has to start with Zack Baun. The second-year linebacker was all over the field and led the team in tackles (8 total, 6 solo), adding a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. Kwon Alexander and Pete Werner's absence created this opportunity for him and he seized it with both hands. New Orleans looks surprisingly deep at linebacker this year.

And Marcus Davenport deserves some praise, too. He got a little overeager with a neutral zone infraction, but it's because the Ravens offensive linemen couldn't block him, and he knew it. He looked unblockable against starting left guard Ben Powers, earning a holding penalty that negated a foul from the Saints secondary. It's as good a start you could hope for without recording a sack.

Marquez Callaway has been talked up throughout training camp and he quickly lived up to the hype. The second-year wideout caught 3 of 4 targets to gain 61 yards, at one point smartly adjusting his route to buy time for Hill on the move. He looks ready for Week 1.

All hail Tony Jones Jr. He gave the best effort of the backs in pass protection and caught all five passes thrown his way, but he failed to stick the landing with a third-quarter fumble (New Orleans' fifth turnover of the game). Still, he was the most productive runner by about 70 yards. He averaged 13.3 yards per carry up until that unfortunate fumble and scored the team's first touchdown on a crafty 18-yard dash.

Injuries

Story continues

New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon walks off the field with a bloody mouth after attempting a tackle on Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon went down in the second quarter after taking a shot to the face while making a tackle, and left the field under his own power with a bloody nose. FOX 8's Meghan Payton later reported that Kpassagnon was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return.

Third-string left tackle Kyle Murphy exited the game not long after going in, spending some time in the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room with a member of the training staff. It's unclear how he was injured, but he was moving on his own power.

Important game notes

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones, right, celebrates with tight end Adam Trautman (82) after scoring on a touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

It was a rough game for Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman. The top two active running backs (Kamara was among a crowd of starters observing in street clothes) combined for 12 rushing yards on 11 carries in the first half, each losing a fumble along the way. Murray also allowed too many pressures in pass protection. Jones' strong start suddenly makes both of them look a little vulnerable.

Turnovers were a problem overall. Between those fumbles and the two interceptions thrown in the first half (Hill and Winston each gave one away, though receivers Ty Montgomery and Lil'Jordan Humphrey let them down each time), New Orleans was lucky to get into halftime with a lead. Some of those miscues -- like Montgomery cutting his crossing route short to sit in a zone -- can be fixed. Still, the offense must do a better job protecting the football.

Hill showed some minor improvements on what we saw from him last season. He made quicker decisions from the pocket and hit a couple of throws on the move, thanks to cleaner footwork. He struggled in both areas last year. But his accuracy was still lacking and the Baltimore defense dropped a would-be interception -- he owes Callaway one for jarring the ball loose to save a turnover. Hopefully the Saints give him more chances to take off on designed runs, because he hasn't shown a knack for improvising.

But Winston wasn't much better. He did show some high-end arm talent with five consecutive big-time throws in a two-minute situation, capping the drive with a high-point touchdown lob to Humphrey. The Saints defense got him the ball again with a minute remaining and he immediately underthrew Humphrey just slightly enough to give the defender a chance at snatching the ball away. Winston also held onto the ball too long too often, taking a sack and letting some opportunities get away from him.

How did Ian Book do? The rookie made a couple of mistakes owing to inexperience, but he had enough presence of mind to throw the ball away when nothing was there to live another day (and to protect the football when forced to take a sack). Now he knows to throw the ball away past the line of scrimmage, too. He may have underestimated the closing speed of NFL defensive backs on a couple of throws he put in danger, and on his fourth-quarter sack, but in that case Baltimore dropped a crowd into coverage that gave him no outlet. His late-game interception was just a poor decision. He's got to show more than that to get more opportunities to learn from his mistakes, though.

Remember to grade the passers on a curve, though. In addition to the players who were held out with injuries, the Saints didn't dress left tackle Terron Armstead, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Deonte Harris, and defenders including linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and defensive end Cameron Jordan. Context matters here.

Rookies stood out in the secondary. Third-round draft pick Paulson Adebo was tested early and often, starting in place of Lattimore, and he looked the part in coverage. He competed hard when targeted and had a great, heady play on third down where he brought his receiver down short of the sticks to force a short fourth down (which the Saints defense won on the next rep). Additionally, undrafted safety Bryce Thompson snagged a nice interception inside the two-minute warning. He's the latest former Tennessee Volunteer to hit the ground running in New Orleans.

Third-year linebacker Kaden Elliss made the most of his opportunities with some hustle plays, though his best moment came on an early fourth down. Defensive lineman Shy Tuttle lined up at nose tackle and plugged the running lane, allowing Elliss to turn the corner and drop the runner for a turnover on downs. And then he was in the right spot to recover a fumble forced by rookie safety Eric Burrell. Elliss may not see many defensive snaps, but he's exactly the sort of player who glues the whole defense with consistent effort.

It feels like Blake Gillikin has taken a commanding lead in the punter competition. He booted a 59-yarder in the fourth quarter from his own 18-yard line, dropping it at the Baltimore 23 -- and he put enough spin on it for the Ravens returner to muff the catch, losing another two yards on the recovery (Adebo was the first man downfield to cut the return short). If he can consistently flip the field like that, he'll be seen as a weapon in the kicking game much like his mentor Thomas Morstead was for so many years.

Prince Amukamara has lost a step. All he could do to prevent a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter was tackling his receiver for a pass-interference foul, and he was a liability earlier in the game against faster competition. The Saints may keep him around for his NFL experience, but it won't be for his physical skills. They should continue exploring their options to add another corner. Let's remember it's through no fault of Amukamara's, though. Father Time is undefeated.

It was weird to see Juwan Johnson ranked so low on the team's first depth chart, doubly so given how many big plays he created when given a shot. His first reception gained 33 yards. His next catch went for 38. It sure feels like the Saints are trying to hide him, but more highlight reel-worthy gains like that will put him on everyone's radar.

What's next?

Jun 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) participates in drills during minicamp at Dream Finders Homes practice complex Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints will fly back to New Orleans to rest up on Sunday before returning to practice on Monday. But the big news this week is their first series of roster cuts, which must be filed with the league office by no later than 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 17. All teams must reduce their rosters down from 90 contracts to 85, with five players hitting the waiver wire. Additional roster cuts will be made after each preseason game. As for that next preseason game: number-one draft pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the way for a nationally-televised matchup on Aug. 23. The Jaguars lost 23-13 to open their own preseason, with Lawrence posting a modest 6-of-9 passing line for 71 yards, taking a pair of sacks before his night ended. Urban Meyer's team will be hoping for a rebound at Caesars Superdome next week.

1

1