Which New Orleans Saints players won’t play vs. Chargers?

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night for the second preseason game of the season. It’s the next big chance for players in the middle of position battles and those fighting for a roster spot to make their case.

For some, though, they won’t get that chance as they’ve been battling with injuries over the past week of practice. The Saints will be without a couple of players, ranging from undrafted rookies to veterans trying to get better.

That also means some extra chances for players that were behind the guys on the injury report on the pecking order. Here are the players expected to miss the game against the Chargers on Sunday night due to recent injuries and absences at practice:

WR Rashid Shaheed

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

RG Cesar Ruiz

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

TE Taysom Hill

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

OL Landon Young

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

TE Jesse James

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

WR Shaquan Davis

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

WR Tre'Quan Smith

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire