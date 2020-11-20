New Orleans Saints place Drew Brees on Injured Reserve

The New Orleans Saints will be without star quarterback Drew Brees for at least three games after playing him on Injured Reserve.

The team announced the move Friday amid reports Taysom Hill would get the nod over Jameis Winston to start against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11.

Brees suffered multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung while taking a hit against the San Francisco 49ers in the Saints’ victory on Sunday.

The next three games are against the Falcons, the Denver Broncos, and the Falcons, again. Brees could miss more time than that, as the 3-week time period is the minimum. The first possible game Brees could be back for is the Saints’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 13.

In nine games, Brees has completed 73.5% of his passes for 2,196 yards with 18 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.