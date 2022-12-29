New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

One of the NFL's best teams at home this season, A.J. Brown's Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) host Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (6-9) in a Week 17 showdown.

The Eagles played well under backup QB Gardner Minshew last week but ultimately fell short against the Dallas Cowboys. Would a potential return of QB Jalen Hurts put Philadelphia over the top in this matchup? Do the Saints have any hope of a road upset? The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Saints vs. Eagles Week 17 game:

Saints at Eagles odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Eagles (-6)

Moneyline: Eagles (-270); Saints (+225)

Over/under: 42

More odds, injury info for Saints vs. Eagles

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles 24, Saints 21

This is simply a different team when Jalen Hurts isn’t playing. While Philadelphia should still dispatch an uneven Saints team, the spread of a touchdown is way too rich, as New Orleans has one of the better red zone defenses in the NFL, the category in which the Eagles struggled last week against the Cowboys.

Safid Deen: Eagles 28, Saints 24

Gardner Minshew threw two interceptions but was valiant in Philly’s loss to the Cowboys last week. He’ll put that game behind him and help the Eagles get to 14 wins Sunday against the Saints.

Richard Morin: Eagles 28, Saints 20

There would be a bigger disparity in the final score if Hurts was under center, but the Eagles are still too powerful at home to be vulnerable to an upset.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles: Game predictions, picks, odds