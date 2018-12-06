New Orleans Saints News: Playoff And NFC South-Clinching Scenarios For Week 14 Vs Buccaneers

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

The New Orleans Saints are coming off of a down week in which they saw their 10-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. After brushing off that loss on Thursday Night Football, the Saints have had some extra time to rest and practice for Week 14. On Sunday, the Saints will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and there is a lot on the line as far as things go for the playoffs and the NFC South.

Despite the fact that the Saints are coming off of a loss, they still have a record of 10-2 and sit on top of the NFC South. Their closest competition in the division is from the Carolina Panthers who are 6-6 and they are followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5-7 and the Atlanta Falcons at 4-8 as shown in the standings on CBS Sports.

