New Orleans Saints mock draft: Big changes after big moves in free agency

We’re a good bit into free agency now and the New Orleans Saints have made a couple of interesting additions and brought back some key depth players. Now that things have taken shape, we can take another look at a mock draft for the team.

Along the interior of the defensive line, we have seen the additions of Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders. While the team can certainly address the middle of the line in the first round, it just now becomes less of a must. The team can take more of a best player available mixed with what they still need.

The signing of Jamaal Williams also makes the drafting of a running back in the first two days of the draft much less likely, but it probably works out better for a team trying to win now.

Here’s the full seven rounds of a new mock draft for the Saints:

Round 1, Pick 29 - DE Will McDonald IV

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have done a good job of beefing up the defensive line with some solid free agent options, but have yet to really address the edge. They do have Payton Turner still on the roster, but that won’t be enough to fill the gap in snaps left by Marcus Davenport’s departure. McDonald gives a new type of defender that the Saints don’t have on their roster and would provide a influx of potential that the Saints desperately need.

He’s not the strongest, but succeeds in every other facet more than anyone currently on the roster. His explosion and use of his body make him an immediate threat in the pass rush. I think he’d be an excellent addition to the rotation situationally in year one and only grow from there.

Round 2, Pick 40 - TE Luke Musgrave

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Musgrave has great upside in every possible role of the NFL tight end. He’s a tall, fast multi-sport athlete that would be the perfect addition the Saints tight end room.

While he grows into a franchise tight end, as the position has a huge learning curve in the NFL, he compliments both Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman in whatever package the Saints want to use. He’s the type of weapon the offense needs to add in the draft, and the type of athlete that the Saints love.

Round 3, Pick 71 - DL Moro Ojomo

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

While McDonald is your speedy and explosive edge rusher, Ojomo is your versatile athlete that could work both on the inside and outside. Most of what he’s lacking right now is stuff that can be taught in the next level, just being the intricacies of an NFL defensive lineman. He’s a great and willing athlete that could round-out the new look front of next year’s team.

Round 4, Pick 115 - DB Jartavius Martin

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

You can never have enough defensive backs, as you can tell by the Saints recent signings. Getting Martin in day three of the draft would be an absolute steal for New Orleans. He’s a nickel back that could drift out into being a safety as well, the type of player that New Orleans tends to lean towards.

While he may look like a similar player to Alontae Taylor, I believe Taylor is the future boundary corner for this team opposite Marshon Lattimore. Martin fits inside better than Adebo and would be great depth behind Bradley Roby.

Of course the safety room could also always use more depth. He has a good physicality as well.

Round 5, Pick 146 - WR Andrei Iosivas

Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK-Asbury Park Press

Iosivas provides good size for the wide receiver room, opposite the play styles of the other young guys on the team. He’s still a great athlete for being around 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds. More of a higher floor and lower ceiling kind of guy. At best, he molds into a future playmaker the position. At worst, he’s a very solid special team option, something that keeps players around the organization at the receiver position.

Round 5, Pick 165 - OL McClendon Curtis

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Curtis is an long-armed, good potential guard that will fit the New Orleans Saints run game scheme. He has flashes in both pass and run protection. Very solid depth for now, but could definitely develop into a larger role in the near future.

Round 7, Pick 227 - FB Hunter Luepke

Erin Woodiel / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK-Argus Leader

Drafting a fullback is something that many will scoff at, but securing Luepke outisde of free agency would be a very smart move. He’s an insane athlete for the position, and would provide much more to the team than your normal fullback. He was a super fun player to watch in college, which is a large hill to climb for a FCS fullback.

Round 7, Pick 257 - LB Anfernee Orji

George Walker IV – USA TODAY Sports

Orji projects to be someone that sticks around the league for a long time as a special teamer. The perfect kind of player to get on a cheap deal for a while, with the possibility of him becoming a ten-year type of player.

