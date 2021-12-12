New Orleans Saints inactive players for Week 14 vs. New York Jets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New Orleans Saints are getting a couple of big-name players back from injuries this week, including running back Alvin Kamara, left tackle Terron Armstead, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson — but they’re also going to be without several key starters like right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, as well as COVID-19 absentees in defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram II, and wide receiver Ty Montgomery.

Here are the full list of inactive players from the 53-man roster from both New Orleans and the New York Jets:

New York Jets inactive players

  • RB Tevin Coleman (injury)

  • CB Michael Carter II (injury)

  • TE Trevon Wesco (injury)

  • CB Isaiah Dunn

  • DL Ronald Blair

  • OL Isaiah Williams

  • DL Jonathan Marshall

WR Elijah Moore was questionable to play with a quadriceps injury but was later placed on injured reserve.

New Orleans Saints inactive players

  • RT Ryan Ramczyk (injury)

  • LB Pete Werner (injury)

  • LB Kaden Elliss (injury)

  • WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (injury)

  • QB Ian Book

  • OL Will Clapp

  • CB Ken Crawley

1

1

Recommended Stories