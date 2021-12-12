New Orleans Saints inactive players for Week 14 vs. New York Jets

The New Orleans Saints are getting a couple of big-name players back from injuries this week, including running back Alvin Kamara, left tackle Terron Armstead, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson — but they’re also going to be without several key starters like right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, as well as COVID-19 absentees in defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram II, and wide receiver Ty Montgomery.

Here are the full list of inactive players from the 53-man roster from both New Orleans and the New York Jets:

New York Jets inactive players

RB Tevin Coleman (injury)

CB Michael Carter II (injury)

TE Trevon Wesco (injury)

CB Isaiah Dunn

DL Ronald Blair

OL Isaiah Williams

DL Jonathan Marshall

WR Elijah Moore was questionable to play with a quadriceps injury but was later placed on injured reserve.

New Orleans Saints inactive players

RT Ryan Ramczyk (injury)

LB Pete Werner (injury)

LB Kaden Elliss (injury)

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (injury)

QB Ian Book

OL Will Clapp

CB Ken Crawley

