New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers preseason game: Date, time, odds, how to watch

The Green Bay Packers host the New Orleans Saints on Friday night at Lambeau Field for preseason Week 2 fresh off of two days of joint practices. Both teams enter this matchup after dropping their preseason openers.

Earlier this week, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers expressed his displeasure with the performance of the team's young receivers. The receivers redeemed themselves the next day.

"I appreciate this about Aaron, the urgency to get some of this stuff corrected, I mean, you can't make the same mistake twice," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday. "Not in this league. We don't have time for that. Certainly, he's the ultimate competitor.

"I think it's good for these guys to feel that because we've got to make sure that they continue to show progress each and every day. It'll be a good opportunity today to see how these young guys respond."

Meanwhile, the Saints are suffering from injures as their starting left tackle James Hurst and his backup Trevor Penning, one of the team's first-round draft picks, left practice early Wednesday with injuries. This situation is still being monitored.

In their last regular-season meeting during Week 1 of the 2021 season, the Saints won, 38-3.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Aaron Rodgers gives a thumbs-down during practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Aug. 16.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's preseason game:

What time does Saints at Packers start?

The Saints at Packers game is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Saints at Packers on?

Saints fans can watch the game on their local Fox station and Packers fans can view the game on their local CBS station.

How can I watch Saints at Packers online via live stream?

The game can be live streamed on NFL+. The game also will stream on fuboTV.

What are the odds for Saints at Packers?

The Packers are 2.5-point favorites with an over/under of 39.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Saints vs. Packers: Live stream, time, TV for NFL preseason game