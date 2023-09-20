New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 game

The Green Bay Packers (1-1) and New Orleans Saints (2-0) face off in a battle of new quarterbacks in a Sunday matchup at Lambeau Field.

Jordan Love has been without star receiver Christian Watson for both games this season with a hamstring injury. Running back Aaron Jones missed Week 2, a one-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons, with the same injury. In his first two games filling in the shoes of Aaron Rodgers, Love has thrown for a league-leading six touchdowns and no interceptions.

This is Derek Carr's last game without running back Alvin Kamara, who was suspended for a fight in Las Vegas. The former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback has powered the New Orleans offense to its first season starting 2-0 since 2013. Last week, undrafted player Tony Jones Jr. scored two touchdowns in the Saints' primetime win over division opponent the Carolina Panthers.

Packers vs. Saints odds, moneyline, over/under

The Packers are favorites to defeat the Saints, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Packers (-2)

Moneyline: Packers (-125); Saints (+105)

Over/under: 42.5

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has thrown six touchdowns and no interceptions through the first two games of the 2023 season.

Lorenzo Reyes: Saints 20, Packers 18

The status of Aaron Jones and Christian Watson continues to be a concern for Green Bay. The Saints, meanwhile, have managed to keep games close. It’s probably best to wait until closer to kickoff to see how healthy the Packers will be, though my favorite play either way is the under.

Tyler Dragon: Saints 24, Packers 21

Are the Saints for real? The Saints have two wins by a combined four points. This week’s road game against the Packers might be Saints’ toughest test yet. New Orleans will start turning people into believers if the get a W at Lambeau Field.

Victoria Hernandez: Packers 23, Saints 20

Green Bay has home field advantage and the Saints running back room is so thin, especially after Jamaal Williams was injured last week. Packers linebackers De'Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker each have 21 tackles and Jaire Alexander will be fired up after missing a key interception last week.

Jordan Mendoza: Packers 26, Saints 20

Green Bay has looked good with Jordan Love, but it gave away a win to the Falcons. The Saints struggled against the Carolina defense for the majority of the game, and the Packers defense rebounds with a stellar performance at home.

