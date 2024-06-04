New Orleans Saints game previews: Week 14 at New York Giants

We’re picking up our series previewing every game on the New Orleans Saints’ schedule in 2024 with the New York Giants, who the Saints will visit after coming out of their bye week for a home game with the Los Angeles Rams. It remains to be seen if the Giants can compete with their NFC East rivals this year, but if the Saints hope to get into the playoff picture they won’t have the luxury of dropping a loss here.

The Saints haven’t played a game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium since the 2018 season, and a lot has changed for both teams. Eli Manning and Saquon Barkley aren’t in the New York backfield, while Drew Brees and Michael Thomas are no longer suiting up for New Orleans. Neither Sean Payton nor Pat Shurmur are coaching these teams. Alvin Kamara put this game away with a 49-yard touchdown run (that kept going into through the end zone and into the stadium tunnel), but is another 33-18 road win in the cards for the Saints?

Maybe so, if last year’s result is any indication. The Saints hosted the Tommy DeVito-led Giants at the Caesars Superdome (who were riding a three-game win streak, having upset the Green Bay Packers a week earlier) and took care of business in a lopsided 24-6 win. New York was missing right tackle Evan Neal and Jones, their starting quarterback, but it’s tough to believe either of them would have made that great a difference in a game the Saints won by 18 points.

Still, we shouldn’t overlook Big Blue after their busy offseason. The Giants traded for Carolina Panthers star pass rusher Brian Burns, who has had some great games against the Saints, while signing free agents like running back Devin Singletary and offensive linemen Jon Runyan and Jermaine Eluemunor. They drafted LSU standout Malik Nabers to lead their receiving corps as well as former Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin. This is going to be a tougher matchup than the one the Saints faced last year, but they should be favored to win again. A loss would be very disappointing.

Game information: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Date: Dec. 8

Time: Noon CT / 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire