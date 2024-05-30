New Orleans Saints game previews: Week 2 at Dallas Cowboys

Our New Orleans Saints game previews continue with Week 2 of the 2024 regular season, which brings a huge test against the Dallas Cowboys. Can the Saints upset a Super Bowl contender? Or are the Cowboys really just pretenders? Mike McCarthy’s team has yet to get over the hump in January, but Dennis Allen’s squad hasn’t even gotten that far.

Either way, they’re a challenging opponent. Dallas has a better record at home (.778) than anyone else in the NFL since 2021, including the playoffs. They’ve made the playoffs in each of the last three years. It would mean a lot for the Saints to stroll into Jerry Jones’ palace and leave with a win.

And it’s been a while since the Saints won in Dallas. The Cowboys haven’t lost to the black and gold in front of their home crowd since 2012, when the Saints won by a field goal in overtime. They’ve traded wins and losses since then but Dallas still leads the all-time series by a margin of 18-13. The Cowboys were also victorious in their last meeting; they beat the Saints 27-17 in New Orleans back in 2021. Taysom Hill started that game at quarterback but completed just 19 of his 41 pass attempts while being intercepted four times. It was a rough watch.

Since then the Cowboys have been quiet in free agency, though they have added playmakers like wide receiver Brandin Cooks (the former Saints wideout) in trades. They lost a lot on the open market this spring including left tackle Tyron Smith, center Tyler Biadasz, and running back Tony Pollard plus defensive ends Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Dante Fowler Jr. Their biggest addition might be a reunion with running back Ezekiel Elliott after his awkward year with the New England Patriots.

In the draft, Dallas started out by trading down with the Detroit Lions to draft Oklahoma right tackle Tyler Guyton, who is converting to the left side (just like his Saints counterpart Taliese Fuaga). The Cowboys also drafted Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland and used a pick they got back from the Lions on Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe, who is competing to start at center. So it’ll be a young Cowboys offensive line working to protect Dak Prescott.

Is that a matchup the Saints defensive line can take advantage of? Maybe. This could be a real statement win if New Orleans is up to the task. Be sure to circle the date on your calendar:

Game information: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Date: Sept. 15

Time: Noon CT / 1p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire