New Orleans Saints game previews: Week 7 vs. Denver Broncos

We’re continuing our series for New Orleans Saints game previews now that the 2024 schedule has been out for a few weeks; there will be plenty of time to go into more depth on each matchup later this summer, but for now it’s worth taking a glance at how each opponent compares to the Saints.

And the Denver Broncos are in a fascinating situation. All eyes will be on Sean Payton when he and his new team visit the Caesars Superdome in Week 7. For the first time in his career as a head coach, Payton must prepare a rookie quarterback to start for him after drafting Bo Nix. Payton can’t afford to slip up after his plans for Russell Wilson went up in smoke.

Denver is in a tough spot. They lack talent on a defense that was gashed on the ground and outpaced through the air last season. Nix doesn’t have a strong supporting cast on offense, either. The Broncos did get him another receiver by signing Josh Reynolds in free agency, but they also traded away star wideout Jerry Jeudy. Payton has never put much of a premium on wideouts, trusting his scheme and quarterback play to help guide receivers open, but that’s grown increasingly difficult.

This is a game the Saints should win, even though Denver leads the all-time series history 9-3. New Orleans won in a landslide last time, 31-3, but it’s hard to take that result seriously when the Broncos were hamstrung by COVID-19-related absences during the 2020 season. Before that, Denver had won five in a row, and three times in New Orleans. Expect Payton to pull out all the stops and all the trick plays in his playbook to get one over on his old team.

Game information: New Orleans Saints vs. Denver Broncos

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Date: Oct. 17

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT / 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

