New Orleans Saints game previews: Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will reach the halfway point in their six-game NFC South rivalry series by hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, and this matchup might be a welcome reprieve after a month of games versus high-powered playoff contenders.

Now, that’s not to undersell the challenges Tampa Bay presents. The Bucs embarrassed the Saints at the Caesars Superdome last year in a 26-9 victory. They clearly are not an opponent New Orleans can take lightly. But there’s also a clear difference (on paper, at least) between the Bucs and squads like the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs, all of whom the Saints will play leading up to this game.

It’s been a busy offseason for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have lost defensive mainstays like cornerback Carlton Davis III and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett as well as inside linebacker Devin White. Their offensive line has shifted around with the addition of Graham Barton (their first-round draft pick out of Duke). And we can’t overlook the difference in coaching on offense after the Carolina Panthers hired away Dave Canales, the Bucs’ former offensive coordinator who revitalized Baker Mayfield’s career.

Still, this is a must-win game for New Orleans. The Saints have such a tough slate on the road away from their division that they can’t afford another early-season loss to the Buccaneers like what they suffered last year. If Dennis Allen’s team limps out of the gate and loses this game, and a couple of others, he might not be coaching them much longer.

Game information: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Date: Oct. 13

Time: Noon CT / 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire