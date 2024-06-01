New Orleans Saints game previews: Week 13 vs. Los Angeles Rams

December starts with the New Orleans Saints exiting their bye week for a home game against the Los Angeles Rams — an excellent shot at some payback after the Rams effectively ended the Saints’ season last year. But does Dennis Allen’s team have it in them to rise to the occasion?

It’s a question worth asking. The Saints have not beaten many teams over .500 in recent years, and the Rams figure to be in the middle of the NFC playoff picture by Week 13. They’ll present just as daunting a test as the one the Saints failed late last season, with or without Aaron Donald in the middle of their defense.

The Rams have had a busy offseason of their own. They signed free agents like cornerback Tre’Davious White, safety Kamren Curl, and offensive guard Jonah Jackson without suffering many losses. Besides, you know, Donald’s retirement. And who’s to say he may not choose to return in December for another Super Bowl run?

L.A. spent the 2024 draft beefing up their defense, drafting Florida State defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in the first two rounds before picking Michigan running back Blake Corum in Round 3. He’ll be joining a backfield that ran for 133 yards on New Orleans last year, so Allen’s defense must be better prepared to stop the run.

This is the kind of matchup the Saints should expect if they hope to reach the playoffs. Winning the NFC South is paramount, but it’s also important to prove they can hang with rivals around the conference, and who might be paying them a visit in the wild-card round. Expect this game to be another insightful matchup for the Saints, but let’s hope to learn something positive this time. The Rams own a commanding 44-35 lead over the Saints in their series history, but New Orleans sent them out with a loss the last time they visited the Caesers Superdome in 2022.

Game information: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Date: Dec. 1

Time: 3:05 p.m. CT / 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire