New Orleans Saints game previews: Week 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The bye week is almost in sight for the New Orleans Saints — or at least it will be, going into a two-game homestand in November. After traveling from coast to coast for matchups with the Los Angeles Chargers (on Oct. 27) and Carolina Panthers (on Nov. 3), the Saints will return home for a pivotal rematch with their oldest rivals.

Week 10 sees the Saints host the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints will have already made the trip to Atlanta in Week 4, so this could be an opportunity for payback or, hopefully, a chance to run up the score. For their part, the Falcons will be coming off two games against 2023 playoff teams, having traveled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 and hosted the Dallas Cowboys in Atlanta during Week 9.

Both teams should be in the hunt for the NFC South division title at this point. The Falcons are installing a new playbook with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson but they have the benefits of a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins, who has played well before in a similar system. They shouldn’t experience many struggles in getting the play call in and running it. By this point in the season they should be a well-oiled machine.

And this game could carry serious ramifications for both teams. The Saints will have played five of their six divisional matchups. That’s also true for the Falcons, who have the same Week 12 bye as the Saints. Atlanta will come out of that bye week with four games against NFC opponents which means a lot in the conference playoff race. Five of the Saints’ last six games will be conference matchups. If either NFC South team slips up, they could get left behind.

Game information: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Nov. 3

Time: Noon CT / 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Date: Nov. 3

Time: Noon CT / 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

