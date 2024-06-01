New Orleans Saints game previews: Week 9 at Carolina Panthers

We’re almost to the back half of the New Orleans Saints’ 2024 schedule — which starts with a rematch against their Week 1 opponent, the division-rival Carolina Panthers. And this game should be much more challenging than that season opener.

Any hiccups and hurdles slowing down Bryce Young should be well behind the young quarterback once November rolls around. The Panthers are introducing their third head coach in three years after David Tepper bought the team, having fired Matt Rhule and Frank Reich before turning to Dave Canales. Canales has a reputation as someone who can get the most out of his quarterbacks, and helping Young live up to his draft status as the 2023 first overall pick will be his top priority.

On top of that, this game is kicking off from Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers reported stronger home attendance numbers than the Saints did in 2023, and it’s likely to be a hostile environment, especially if Young and Canales are giving fans a good reason to show up. The Saints do own a 31-28 lead in the all-time series history with their NFC South rivals, but they’ve lost two of their last three games in Carolina, and only escaped with a 3-point win last season. This isn’t going to be a matchup they can take lightly, but it is one they should win.

Game information: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Date: Nov. 3

Time: Noon CT / 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

