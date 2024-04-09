New Orleans Saints free agent profile: Oli Udoh

Oli Udoh comes over to New Orleans after five years with the Minnesota Vikings. His experience ranges from interior to exterior, right side to left side. He’s primarily been a backup in his career, except in 2021 where he started 16 of 17 games. Ironically, that was the season Klint Kubiak was the Vikings’ offensive coordinator. That familiarity likely played a big part in Udoh picking the Saints in free agency.

Udoh has iterated his desire to start. The likeliest path seems to be at left guard, prior to the draft. If the Saints don’t believe in Trevor Penning, they’re planning on drafting his replacement. Guard is also where he started in 2021 for the Vikings.

Locked On Vikings host Luke Braun described Udoh’s struggles that year as a result of “a tackle playing guard.” However, guard could be where Kubiak still sees Udoh fitting best. At worst, Udoh can be a versatile swing lineman for the Saints in 2024

Udoh competing with James Hurst at left guard feels just as likely as New Orleans drafting an interior offensive lineman. If the vision for him is at left tackle, he’s a backup. Regardless of the position, Oli Udoh has no impact on the Saints draft plans. Udoh doesn’t even feel like a Chase Young type of Band-Aid at his position. If the Saints want to get a starter for the future, Udoh will not stop them.

