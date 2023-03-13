New Orleans Saints free agency tracker: Every report, rumor, and signing

Our New Orleans Saints free agency tracker is live. Check this space often for every report, rumor, and signing as the black and gold work to retool their roster for the 2023 season. The Saints are going into free agency with 56 of their 90 offseason roster spots filled, having already brought back several of their own players before the NFL’s legal tampering period begins.

Which brings us to how this process actually works. Then Saints can talk to their own free agents at any time — but league rules mean they can’t approach other teams’ free agents until 11 a.m. CT on Monday, March 13. That’s when teams are allowed to reach out to players around the league. But again, nothing is official until 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 15. That’s when the new league fiscal year begins and when players can sign on the dotted line.

So we’ve got to be careful with how this is all reported. Agreements can fall apart and be broken. We’ll have all of the Saints news from trusted outlets and reporters gathered in this space along with our coverage from every report and rumor. Stay tuned as things heat up in the days ahead:

In-house free agents extended for 2023

March 10: Safety J.T. Gray. The special teams ace is returning on a three-year extension after earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition in 2021. He’s led the team in tackles in the kicking game during each of the last two seasons.

March 11: Tight end Juwan Johnson. The wide receiver-turned-tight end broke out in a big way with seven touchdown catches in 2022 and cashed in with a two-year contract extension. He made strides as a blocker last season after packing on 15 pounds of muscle over the summer.

Outside free agents signed for 2023

March 6: Quarterback Derek Carr. The Saints’ new starting quarterback spent the first nine years of his career with the Raiders, where he set franchise records in every passing category. Because the Raiders released Carr, he will not factor into the compensatory draft picks formula for 2024.

Free agency reports and rumors

March 9: NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that the Saints have made positive momentum in talks on a contract extension with wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is expected to be released at the start of the league year.

March 10: ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that the Saints offered a restructured contract — really a pay cut — to quarterback Jameis Winston, who could return as Carr’s backup. He must make a decision before the start of free agency or else be released.

March 12: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Saints are not expected to offer a restricted free agent tender to wide receiver Marquez Callaway, who led the team in receiving in 2021 but fell down the depth chart last season.

March 13: KPRC2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson reports that Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata is one of several free agents at the position who are “poised for strong paydays.”

