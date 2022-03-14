New Orleans Saints free agency primer: Everything to know for 2022

NFL free agency hits its unofficial beginning as the “legal tampering” period begins Monday afternoon. During this time, teams and players can agree to terms on new contracts in principle. Those signings and more usually become official on Wednesday afternoon with a few dissenters. The New Orleans Saints will have what is sure to be one of their most interesting and important free agency periods this offseason. The team is in the market for help at multiple key positions and there are some important pending free agents that are set to hit the market if the Saints don’t find a way to keep them around first.

As New Orleans braces for free agency, here’s everything you need to know; salary cap update, key outgoing free agents, positions of need, and more.

Saints cap update

After starting the offseason over $76 million above the salary cap, New Orleans has whittled that overage down to just over $6 million. They did so by restructuring the contracts of: wide receiver Michael Thomas, offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk and Andrus Peat, defensive linemen Cameron Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon, running back Alvin Kamara, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

They can get below the limit with a simple restructure to the deals of offensive weapon Taysom Hill or linebacker Demario Davis. They also have several other cap-saving moves they could make such as extending the contract of or releasing cornerback Bradley Roby. Roby was acquired last offseason for a conditional third round pick in 2022 (which did convey) and would save around $9.5 million if released. However, the Saints may want to keep him around on an extended deal considering the losses they could potentially suffer in the secondary this offseason.

Top pending free agent: Terron Armstead

The three-time Pro Bowler from the University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff looks like he’s set to test the free agent market for the first time in his career after 9 great years in New Orleans. Armstead may have had some injury-riddled seasons, but he’s be consistently been one of the NFL’s best left tackles when healthy. The expectation when he hits the market is that he’ll be paid as such.

Spotrac estimates his market value at a whopping $23.9 million per year. That will be hard for the Saints to compete with, but Armstead has been consistent that he does not intend to rule the Saints out. Noting that the Saints “find ways to make things align,” Armstead is staying open to the idea of returning.

Top pending free agent: Marcus Williams

Like Armstead, safety Marcus Williams is expected to command top dollar at his position once he hits the market. Williams has been a centerpiece of the Saints defense since he was drafted in the second round of the NFL draft in 2017. Since then, Williams has led the team in interceptions and has consistently played at a high level, one the Saints would love to maintain this offseason.

However, with Williams’s market appeal, this is another in-house retention that feels challenging for the Saints as they look to retool their offense. Williams is projected to command $15 million per year according to Spotrac.

Top pending free agent: Jameis Winston

The Saints have already been active in the quarterback market throughout the offseason in preparation of pursuing their next starting signal caller. Jameis Winston is certainly an option for the Saints, as confirmed by general manager Mickey Loomis. However, the team is wisely avoiding putting all of its eggs in one basket and has fervently pursued information on several other options, even those with more complicated details.

Winston, who has had complications of his own in the past, proved to be a great fir with the Saints in 2021. He threw 14 touchdown passes to just 3 interceptions and fell just outside the top five in completion percentage (minimum 135 passing attempts) while having the fourth-lowest aggressiveness rating per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Winston proved to be a great fit with the Saints. Competition from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, and other teams around the league could drive Winston out the Saints’ price range.

Top pending free agent: Deonte Harty

Finally, an in-house free agent that seems likely to remain in New Orleans for 2022. Perhaps longer. Deonte Harty (formerly Deonte Harris) was signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He immediately became an All-Pro his rookie season as a return specialist. In both 2020 and 2021, Harty’s role within the offense grew to the point he became the team’s most consistent and reliable option for most of last year.

Now, Harty is a restricted free agent. Meaning the Saints could put a tender on him to keep him in New Orleans for at least one more season. The tender amount would vary based on the conditions. A first-round tender, which would force a team trying to sign Harty away to send to first round pick to the Saints in return. You can find the prices for the different tender levels here thanks to Over The Cap.

The Saints could tender Harty at the highest level, and then work out a long-term deal with him over the next few weeks. This is the approach the team took with Taysom Hill in 2020.

Top pending free agent: P.J. Williams

P.J. Williams has been a valuable asset for Dennis Allen’s defense since its 2017 resurgence. Williams started out as a potential outside corner, but would later revamp his career as a slot defender and has since added safety to his repertoire. Because of that versatility, he has been a focal point for the Saints in previous seasons, consistently bringing him back on short-term deals and extensions.

Now, with Marcus Williams potentially on his way out, P.J. Williams becomes all the more valuable to retain ahead of the 2022 season. P.J. Williams has been a steady backup at free safety and should the Saints lose their starter, he’d be a top option to take the role.

Key pending free agent: Kwon Alexander

The strength of the New Orleans Saints for the past few seasons has been its defense. One of the big elements on defense they’ve noticeably improved is at the second level. While the linebacker corps has taken great benefit from Demario Davis over the years, the 2020 addition of Kwon Alexander brought another level of energy and aggression to the unit. Alexander, known for his “legendary” attitude, has been a spark plug for the Saints defense, but could be on the way out this offseason.

As he heads to the open market, the Saints have been very pleased with the quick development and progression of second-year linebacker Pete Werner. Werner was selected in the second round of last year’s draft by the Saints and immediately made his impact. Because of that, Alexander may be an expendable commodity this offseason.

Top team needs going into free agency

Quarterback

The Saints are still in the hunt for their next signal caller. Will there be a Jameis Winston return? Another familiar fave like Teddy Bridgewater? Or is New Orleans willing to leverage some of its future assets for their next quarterback?

Wide receiver

New Orleans struggled mightily at wideout last year. While injuries played a role and Michael Thomas is expected to return to the field this year, the team should still look to bolster the position with a downfield threat, and possible an option in the slot. The Saints should be active at this position with multiple swings.

Safety

If Marcus Williams does indeed depart, the Saints will have lost a cornerstone of their defense. Finding effective deep safety play is not easy in the NFL regardless of which path you take. Replacing Williams will be a challenge if he signs elsewhere.

Offensive tackle

Thankfully the Saints still have James Hurst and Ryan Ramczyk, barring the unlikely scenario in which Ramczyk could be shipped out of town in a trade for Deshaun Watson. The two of them would be more than sufficient in holding down the bookends on the edge. Ramczyk could swing to left tackle while Hurst takes up the right side. But the Saints could still look for new blood, such as trading for Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins, or simply more depth at the position.

Defensive tackle

Outside of David Onyemata, the Saints are very young in the defensive interior. Onyemata paced the unit with 32 pressures generated last season, which was more than every other Saints defensive tackle combined. Onyemata will need some help next season and with the Saints’ defensive focus being on eliminating the opposing run game, the team interest should be there.

Running back

Often an afterthought this offseason, the running back room could use some help. With Alvin Kamara possibly suspended to open the 2022 season after an alleged altercation in Las Vegas last month, the need becomes even more present. Last season, beyond Kamara, the Saints struggled to find a healthy and effective option at the position. In addition to Mark Ingram, the Saints should look into another option.

Realistic free agent targets

Safety Tyrann Mathieu

While Mathieu may not immediately plug the hole at free safety if Marcus Williams signs elsewhere, he would give the Saints yet another versatile and experienced piece on defense. They may have to change up a few approaches to coverages and play calls, but Dennis Allen has proven that his defenses can operate out of several looks and shells.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

While the Saints look to be taking extreme measures to solve their quarterback dilemma beyond just 2022, they may need to go a more familiar route. If so, a reunion with Teddy Bridgewater seems perfectly logical. if New Orleans can effectively address its pass-catcher positions, rolling with a game-manager approach at signal caller this year would not be a bad choice. Especially with outstanding quarterback draft classes on the way.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.

As the Saints revamp their wide receiver corps, adding another big pass-catcher with top-flight athleticism is a great way to go. D.J. Chark checks both of those boxes. His $11.9 million per year cap projection from Spotrac seems steep. However, with a back-loaded contract the Saints would have no problem fitting that under this year’s limit. Thanks to the NFL’s new TV deals and incoming gambling money, they would be protected in the future by to a rapidly rising salary cap.

