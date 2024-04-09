New Orleans Saints football fans can go on a 7-night cruise with former players

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — New Orleans Saints fans can go on a seven-night Western Caribbean football-themed cruise.

The cruise, organized with Seaside Events, offers fans an interactive adventure with former Saints players aboard the luxurious Norwegian Getaway. Activities include Fan-Legends parties, meet and greets and group dinners.

Some of the former players that fans will get to meet include Brett Maxie, Craig Robertson, Dalton Hilliard, Joe Johnson and Michael Lewis.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Seaside Events for this exciting venture, offering Saints fans an exclusive opportunity to interact with our Legends in a vibrant and exclusive atmosphere, fostering memories that will endure for a lifetime,” said New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson.

The first 50 cabins booked also include Suite or Club seats at a 2024/2025 Saints home game.

The Saints Legends Fan Cruise will depart from the Port of New Orleans and is scheduled for April 6-13, 2025. Stops will be made at destinations like Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, Roatán and Cozumel.

