New Orleans Saints finalize times and dates for 2023 preseason games

The New Orleans Saints finalized the times and dates for their three-game 2023 preseason series, having previously announced the matchups while waiting on the NFL to set the schedule for these exhibition games. Their first two games will be broadcast locally on FOX with the third and final game getting a national broadcast.

Here’s the Saints’ preseason schedule:

New Orleans will make the most of that one road trip to Los Angeles by scheduling a couple of joint practices with the Chargers in the days leading up to the preseason game, just like they did last summer with the Green Bay Packers.

We’ll see how often the Saints play their starters and other high-profile rookies, but this should be a good opportunity for fans to get a look at the many competitions brewing for training camp as players work to lock down a limited number of roster spots.

More 2023 season!

Foster Moreau talks cancer treatment, relationship with Saints and Derek Carr Saints announce fourth-round draft pick Jake Haener has signed his rookie contract 3 players the Saints should sign to contract extensions before training camp

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire