New Orleans Saints file last-minute roster moves before kickoff vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

We’re coming up quickly on the New Orleans Saints’ Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning the black and gold needed to file a handful of last-minute roster moves before. They brought up several players from the practice squad and lost a critical starter to an injury, which doesn’t exactly bode well. But they’ll try to make the best of what they’ve got — and who they’ve got available on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know about each move reported on the daily NFL transactions wire:

C Erik McCoy designated to injured reserve

As we discussed in more detail length here, the Saints will be without their starting center for at least the next four weeks. McCoy exited last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a calf injury. The exact plan for replacing him isn’t immediately clear.

C/G Josh Andrews signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

Andrews takes McCoy’s place on the 53-man roster after the latter was sent to injured reserve, but it remains to be seen if he’ll start in McCoy’s spot on Sunday. The 42-game veteran is one of two players to have snapped the ball at center in the NFL, along with right guard Cesar Ruiz. So expect Andrews to either back up Ruiz or start outright.

RB Jordan Howard elevated from the practice squad

Howard was brought up as another single-game activation this week, making it his second elevation of the season. He’ll be eligible for one more single-game elevation before meeting the NFL-mandated limit. If the Saints want to keep dressing him out for games, he’ll have to be signed to the 53-man roster after that. With Mark Ingram II expected to be out another week or two with a knee injury, that might be necessary, though Howard didn’t get many looks in his first game with the Saints last week.

DB Bryce Thompson elevated from the practice squad

Thompson was also elevated this week, just like Howard, but he faces a cleaner path to playing-time with safeties Marcus Maye and P.J. Williams each managing injuries. Marshon Lattimore also isn’t active due to a complicated abdomen injury involving damaged ribs and a bruised kidney, so Thompson might be needed at multiple spots if things get dicey in Pittsburgh. He played cornerback at Tennessee in college but has cross-trained at safety with New Orleans.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire