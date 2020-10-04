New Orleans Saints FB Michael Burton will play vs. Detroit Lions after COVID-19 scare

Fullback Michael Burton is active for today's Detroit Lions-New Orleans Saints after his coronavirus scare briefly put the game in jeopardy.

Burton reportedly received a positive test for COVID-19 after traveling with the Saints to Detroit on Saturday. He was cleared to play after testing negative for the virus twice, and the game will played as scheduled with no other known positives on either team.

Michael Burton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after the Saints arrived in Detroit for their scheduled Week 4 game against the Lions. More

The Saints (1-2) will be without six key starters today because of injury, including wide receiver Michael Thomas, tight end Jared Cook and cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins.

The Lions, meanwhile, are as healthy as they've been since Week 1.

Starting cornerback Desmond Trufant is active and expected to start after missing the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, and linebacker Christian Jones is active after missing Friday's practice with a knee injury.

Tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring), special teams ace C.J. Moore (calf), linebacker Elijah Lee, offensive guard Logan Stenberg and cornerback Chris Jones are inactive for the Lions (1-2).

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Lions content.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Saints' Michael Burton will play vs. Detroit Lions after COVID scare