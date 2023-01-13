New Orleans Saints 'Fan of the Year'
Stephen Harrell is the New Orleans Saints "Fan of the Year".
Stephen Harrell is the New Orleans Saints "Fan of the Year".
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
Who improved most for the Packers during the 2022 season? It's a disappointing list. Here are the top 15.
The sheer number of players that regressed for the Packers during the 2022 season provided a big reason for the team's slide to 8-9. Here's the list.
The fact the 49ers have kept winning with rookie Brock Purdy is a testament to Jimmy Garoppolo, says Christian McCaffrey.
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
NFL officials are closely scrutinizing the holders on field goals and extra points, after the league has seen evidence of some holders breaking the rules by placing the ball on a foreign object. The league told officials to watch for the practice, according to FootballZebras.com. NFL rules are clear that no object of any kind [more]
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.
49ers general manager John Lynch revealed the full backstory behind the team's interest in Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy entering the 2022 NFL Draft.
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking a permanent head coach, and interim coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates.
In the aftermath of the serious events that prompted the postponement and eventual cancellation of the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals, the NFL decided to change its existing rules to account for home-field advantage in the AFC Championship round and the AFC wild-card round. What happened to the divisional round? The league [more]
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. Here's how to watch every single game.
The Patriots on Thursday announced the team has begun contract negotiations with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to keep him in New England long-term, and they will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates next week.
Here's a quick look at the Bears' biggest salary cap hits in 2023.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
Ohio State was ranked No. 4 in the final coaches poll released this week. See how the coaches voted.
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
Skylar Thompson is expected to be the Miami Dolphins' starting QB against the Buffalo Bills. Here's what national NFL writers think will happen.
Brock Purdy again is drawing Joe Montana comparisons.