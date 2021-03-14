BREAKING NEWS:

Drew Brees announces retirement from NFL

New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees announces retirement

Barry Werner
·3 min read
New Orleans Saints great quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement as a football player on Sunday.

After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.
I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!

Brees’ decision comes 15 years to the date of when he signed with New Orleans. He got a six-year, $60 million deal with the Saints on March 14, 2006. Brees won one Super Bowl as the quarterback of the Saints. He joined them as a free agent following the 2005 season. He spent the first five years of his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers.

Brees completes his career with 80,358 passing yards. He threw 571 touchdown passes and was 172-114 as a starter. In New Orleans, Brees was 142-86.

His final season was marked by injury as he suffered multiple broken ribs on a hit during a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brees leaves the Saints with Taysom Hill and free-agent Jameis Winston at the quarterback spot.

Brees was drafted at the top of the second round by the Chargers out of Purdue in 2001.

San Diego originally had the first pick in that draft but traded it to Atlanta (who drafted Michael Vick) in return for the fifth pick of the first round with which San Diego drafted LaDainian Tomlinson.

Five years from now, the Chargers will have drafted a pair of Hall of Famers in the 2001 selection process.

Brees’ future is set as he already signed with NBC Sports to become a broadcaster with the network.

