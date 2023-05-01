New Orleans Saints draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints are at a franchise crossroads heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

New Orleans signed Derek Carr, but there is no clear long-term vision for the quarterback position. The Saints also need impact players in the front seven.

Here's the Saints' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 29 overall (from from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) | Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: The glimpses are there, and often, for Bresee, who has been through a lot both on and off the field. If he can grow as an active pass rusher, this could be a very, very good pick. New Orleans lost a lot of interior defensive linemen to free agency, so this was a big need.

2nd Round, No. 40 overall | Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Foskey was a consistent player with the Fighting Irish and has good size (6-5, 266 pounds), but there's not a lot of plus athletic attributes for Foskey. He plays hard, though, and you'd like to bet on him figuring out how to stay on the field.

3rd Round, No. 71 overall | Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: If Miller had an extra gear, he would have gone in the top 50. As it is, he is a between-the-tackles back who will surprise when given a chance. Miller won't flash, but he'll get the job done.

4th Round, No. 103 overall (from Chicago) | Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion

Instant grade: B-plus

4th Round, No. 127 overall (from Jacksonville) | Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

Instant grade: A-minus

5th Round, No. 146 overall | Jordan Howden, DB, Minnesota

Instant grade: B-minus

6th Round, No. 195 overall (from Pittsburgh via Denver) | A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

Instant grade: B-plus

