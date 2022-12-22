New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

Both the New Orleans Saints (5-9) and the Cleveland Browns (6-8) are essentially on the outside looking in for the playoffs, although neither are completely out of contention yet.

The Saints are coming off a key win in their division as the NFC South is still up for grabs. Andy Dalton threw for two touchdowns and Taysom Hill made history with a passing score of his own.

The Browns are 2-1 since Deshaun Watson's return and are coming off a low-scoring 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Running back Nick Chubb is struggling with a foot injury, which might hinder the offense.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Saints vs. Browns Week 16 game:

Saints at Browns odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Browns (-3)

Moneyline: Browns (-150); Saints (+130)

Over/under: 32.5

More odds, injury info for Saints at Browns

Safid Deen: Browns 23, Saints 17

Deshaun Watson is struggling mightily on offense, but the Browns defense will have enough juice to push Cleveland to another home win this week, this time against the Saints.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara had zero touchdowns entering Week 8 against the Raiders, when he scored three times -- once rushing and twice on receptions.

Victoria Hernandez: Saints 20, Browns 14

The Saints have been inconsistent all year and Deshaun Watson is still finding his groove with the Browns. This will be a game where the Saints get just enough things clicking. Taysom Hill is the X-factor that will boost them to this victory.

Jaylon Thompson: Browns 20, Saints 17

This matchup surprisingly holds a good bit of playoff weight. The Saints must win to keep pace in the dreadful NFC South. Deshaun Watson is 2-1 since returning from his NFL suspension. Watson will get his third win at home in front of the Cleveland faithful.

