New Orleans Saints claim ski masks, call out fraudulent Eagles

Apparently, it's Ski Mask SZN in more than one city.

Popularized by the University of Miami's "Turnover Chain," defenses throughout the nation have been using objects to rally around turnovers or big plays. The Eagles are no different with their ski masks. Malcolm Jenkins was seen wearing a ski mask on the sideline in the Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but it took another week for the public to catch on and the Eagles players to show off the ski mask more prominently.

The ski mask is ready. pic.twitter.com/SUKdskaIff — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 23, 2018

… but wait, the Eagles weren't the first team in the NFL to use a ski mask and the Saints want everyone to know it.

Alvin Kamara wore a ski mask after the game.



Mark Ingram: "There's a lot of fraudulents out there, so we gotta let them boys know who the real ski mask shawties is." pic.twitter.com/BKfdX3fz5a



— Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) December 24, 2018

After their win against the Steelers, the dynamic running back duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram wanted to let everyone know that there are some ski mask frauds out there, probably the Eagles.

Is it true? Were the Saints first? It looks like it.

Thomas been doing this since last season with the ski mask every home game eagles came here got blowed out saw it first hand now acting like they was the first lol pic.twitter.com/fxtn0li5KZ — Saints Have 13 wins Respect it or Check it (@TerrelJohnson10) December 24, 2018

Look, I'm sure the Eagles defense didn't blatantly copy the Saints, and even if they did, the NFL is a copycat league and they should worry more about themselves and less about the team they wish they faced in the playoffs last season.

At the end of the day, ski mask or not, most of the Eagles players are wearing something Kamara and Ingram don't have: a Super Bowl ring.

