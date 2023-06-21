New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan: I expect to take Derek Carr back to Vegas

Derek Carr had an unceremonious exit in Las Vegas. Carr’s new teammate is hoping he can bring the quarterback back to Sin City.

While appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan didn’t hold back on his expectations this season.

“I expect the Super Bowl,” Jordan said. “I expect to take Derek Carr, DC4, back to Vegas where he just left and have a return run at the Super Bowl.”

Super Bowl 58 is in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. Per Tipico Sportsbook, the Saints currently have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl with -190 odds of qualifying for the postseason. If the Saints exceed expectations and reach Super Bowl 58, it will be the ultimate redemption story for Carr. Carr was released by the Raiders this offseason after nine seasons with the franchise. He then signed a four-year deal with the Saints in March.

Derek Carr, a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his nine seasons with the Raiders, is entering his first season with the Saints.

The Saints last won the Super Bowl during the 2009 season, which was the franchise’s lone appearance in the title game.

