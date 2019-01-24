The New Orleans Saints have a right to be bitter, but one bad call didn't keep them from the Super Bowl

Nickell Robey-Coleman's hit on Tommylee Lewis has been the big talking point since the game - AP

The New Orleans Saints are saltier than Lake Pontchartrain, the Atlantic estuary which borders their city. Who could blame them?

In just over a week’s time they will watch from home as the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Everyone in the Saints organisation, and everyone whose happiness lives and dies with the fleur-de-lis, believes it should have been them.

With one minute and 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and the scores tied at 20-20, Drew Brees dropped back from the Rams’ 13-yard line on third-and-10, and aimed a pass down the sideline for Tommylee Lewis. Then this happened:

Yeah. That was pass interference. pic.twitter.com/niV9z2rnJi — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 20, 2019

That’s Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman there, murdering Lewis in cold blood nowhere near the ball. Obviously it was pass interference, even Robey-Coleman admitted it. A call from the referees would have allowed the Saints to wind down the clock and kick a game-winning field goal. It never came. Instead, Jared Goff marched his offense back up the field, Greg Zuerlein slotted a field goal of his own, then hammered one home from 57 yards to send the Rams sideline wild in overtime. Tough break…

The reaction in New Orleans has been, well… something. One fan has gone to what must be thousands of dollars of expense to rent 16 billboards around Atlanta, where the Super Bowl is being held, bearing slogans such as ‘SAINTS GOT ROBBED’ and ‘NFL BLEAUX IT’. Another season ticket holder is suing Commissioner Roger Goodell for mental anguish and emotional trauma, loss of faith in the NFL, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of entertainment and distrust of the game. No, really.

Matt Bowers, a diehard Saints fans who owns car dealerships throughout the southeast, has rented billboards in seven locations in and around Atlanta with 16 placements to voice his displeasure with the NFL. “And I’m not done yet,” he told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ZHh0un2Xie — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2019

It’s not just the fans. A number of Saints players have shared statements on social media bemoaning the ‘injustice’, from tight end Ben Watson to punter Thomas Morstead. Alvin Kamara, in response to a tweet about how Super Bowl ticket sales have plummeted since the Rams and Patriots booked their places in the showpiece, shared a gif of a man trying to vacuum up a fire.

The most vocal has been wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has called on Commissioner Goodell to invoke ‘Rule 17, Section 2, Article 3’. It’s a rule which allows the Commissioner to overturn the result of a game in ‘exceptional circumstances’. He also sent a tweet on Wednesday simply reading the words: “Burnt Money Roger”.

So yes, salty is the word. But then it’s not exactly surprising Thomas is looking for someone to blame. His Sunday night consisted of making four catches for a paltry 36 yards, and he wasn’t the only disappointment.

The Saints had less than 50 total rushing yards in almost five quarters of football. Drew Brees was a long way from his best, and missed golden opportunities to have his team up 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. The offense was toothless outside of passing to Kamara out of the backfield, and the defense allowed Jared Goff to make big, game-changing plays when it mattered most.

Michael Thomas watches on as John Johnson intercepts Drew Brees' overtime pass, which allowed the Rams to go up the other end and win the game Credit: USA TODAY

The point being the Saints can’t claim one bad call cost them their chance at playing for the Lombardi. Yes, it was a truly shocking no-call - maybe the worst in NFL playoff history - but there was a whole game of football before that moment. Take matters into your own hands. Go and win it.

The previous drive a missed facemask penalty on Goff denied the Rams a first-and-goal from the New Orleans two-yard line. They had to settle for a field goal instead of a touchdown that would have given them the lead. The call was less obvious to the naked eye, but it doesn’t make it less wrong. The Rams still got the job done.

Even after the Robey-Coleman hit the Saints got lucky and won the overtime toss. They had the opportunity to do what the Patriots were to achieve hours later - go down the pitch, score a touchdown, and never let the opposing offense back on the field. Instead, Dante Fowler crashed through the New Orleans offensive line, hit Drew Brees, and the future Hall of Famer threw a pick right into the arms of John Johnson.

Games may seem like they’re decided on one single moment, but they aren’t. They’re decided by hundreds of moments and decisions over 60 minutes of play. The Rams never led in this game - not until it was over. If the Saints had done their jobs better the call would have been irrelevant. Yes, they have a right to be angry at the referees, but deep down they should know the real blame lies at their own cleats.