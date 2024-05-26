New Orleans Saints’ best draft sleeper pick: Bub Means, WR, Pitt

The Saints came into the 2024 draft with some speed on offense already with Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and A.T. Perry, but in an NFL where it’s all about creating and defending explosive plays, more acceleration is always good. To that end, New Orleans welcomed Pitt receiver Bub Means to its roster with the 170th overall pick in the fifth round.

In his 2023 season, Means caught 41 passes on 82 targets for 718 yards and six touchdowns. That catch rate may have you wondering about Means’ hands until you go back and review Pitt’s quarterbacks. As Greg Cosell and I got into in the “Xs and Os,” Means is virtually guaranteed to be more productive and efficient with a quarterback who can actually get him the ball.

New "Xs and Os with @gregcosell" Pitt WR Bub Means was a vertical threat last season despite the fact that his quarterbacks were… well, not great. He brings a lot of juice to the @Saints' receiver room. https://t.co/JMhhtEbb1O pic.twitter.com/ac47giHOKD — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire