New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 game

The NFC South is still up for grabs, and first place will be on the line in Week 12 when the New Orleans Saints (5-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) square off.

New Orleans is coming off a bye, and it might have come at a good time with Derek Carr still under concussion protocol. The offense has started to find a rhythm in recent weeks, and having a healthy squad this week could be big in widening the division lead.

Atlanta will need the off week to reset after a three-game losing streak of very close games. Desmond Ridder will be back at quarterback and could reignite the offense to get the Falcons back into the playoff picture.

PROP TALK: These are the best prop bets for NFL games this week

New Orleans Saints offensive line goes up against the Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the second half at Caesars Superdome.

Falcons vs. Saints odds, moneyline, over/under

The Saints are favorites to defeat the Falcons, according to BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023, including the new ESPN BET app.

Spread: Saints (-1)

Moneyline: Saints (-110); Falcons (-110)

Over/under: 41.5

Not interested in this game? Our guide to NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and/or Monday Night Football odds.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place a bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with these online sportsbooks and sports betting sites.

EYE ON THE FUTURE: These are the most popular NFL future bets in 2023

NFL Week 12 odds, predictions and picks

Lions vs. Packers | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Seahawks vs. 49ers | Jets vs. Dolphins | Falcons vs. Saints | Bengals vs. Steelers | Texans vs. Jaguars | Colts vs. Buccaneers | Giants vs. Patriots | Titans vs. Panthers | Cardinals vs. Rams | Broncos vs. Browns | Raiders vs. Chiefs | Eagles vs. Bills | Chargers vs. Ravens | Vikings vs. Bears

Lorenzo Reyes: Saints 19, Falcons 14

Both these teams are coming off a bye, but I’d wait until the status of Saints quarterback Derek Carr (concussion protocol) becomes clear. If he’s good to go, I like New Orleans, as I do not trust the Falcons coaching staff to mount a consistent offensive attack against this Saints defense.

Tyler Dragon: Saints 24, Falcons 21

Desmond Ridder resumes his role as starting QB for the Falcons. The Falcons still haven’t found a way to consistently utilize their talented offensive players. The Saints are leading the NFC South at 5-5. New Orleans has been inconsistent all season, but its defense usually keeps them in ballgames by allowing right around 20 points per contest. The Saints have a three game winning streak against Atlanta.

Safid Deen: Saints 24, Falcons 20

The Saints offense can be frustrating with either Derek Carr or Jameis Winston running the show. But you never know which Falcons offense will show up on any given week. I like the Saints on the road in this one.

Victoria Hernandez: Falcons 24, Saints 20

A difference could be if Derek Carr is healthy enough to play in this game, but the Falcons lost their last three matchups by an average of 3 points and are eager to finish one off. Desmond Ridder has something to prove in his return to the starting quarterback role and Atlanta is at home where they can build back some confidence.

Jordan Mendoza: Saints 20, Falcons 18

This game is indeed a toss-up and it isn't a safe bet to go on either side. Despite the health concerns with some players in New Orleans, the Saints have shown more explosiveness on offense while Atlanta is still confusing. New Orleans squeaks out in a close victory.

You can view the full list of USA TODAY's NFL expert predictions here.

PROMO PARTY: These are the best NFL betting promos in 2023

NFL salaries: These are the highest paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: Game predictions, picks, odds