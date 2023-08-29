New Orleans Saints announce initial 53-man roster
It’s been a busy couple of days for the New Orleans Saints as they worked to thin out their depth chart, but here’s the initial 53-man roster. There were a few surprise moves but for the most part it looks like what we projected going into the NFL roster cuts deadline.
But this is just the initial depth chart. The roster will change as waiver claims are processed and procedural moves sending some players to injured reserve are completed. The Saints will continue to tweak the 53-man roster throughout the season, but here’s what we’re working with after the biggest moves:
Quarterbacks (3)
No. 4 Derek Carr
No. 2 Jameis Winston
No. 14 Jake Haener (rookie)
Running backs (3)
No. 30 Jamaal Williams
No. 25 Kendre Miller (rookie)
No. 33 Kirk Merritt
Roster cuts: No. 35 Ellis Merriweather (rookie), No. 34 Darrel Williams
Reserve/suspended: No. 41 Alvin Kamara
Fullbacks (1)
No. 46 Adam Prentice
Roster cuts: No. 47 Jake Bargas
Tight ends (4)
No. 83 Juwan Johnson
No. 82 Foster Moreau
No. 80 Jimmy Graham
No. 7 Taysom Hill
Roster cuts: No. 87 Lucas Krull, No. 81 Jesse James, No. 86 J.P. Holtz
Wide receivers (6)
No. 12 Chris Olave
No. 13 Michael Thomas
No. 22 Rashid Shaheed
No. 17 A.T. Perry (rookie)
No. 10 Tre’Quan Smith
No. 18 Keith Kirkwood
Roster cuts: No. 84 Lynn Bowden, No. 88 Shaquan Davis (rookie), No. 15 Kawaan Baker, No. 85 Jontre Kirklin
Offensive tackles (3)
No. 71 Ryan Ramczyk (right)
No. 70 Trevor Penning (left)
No. 67 Landon Young (swing)
Roster cuts: No. 72 Storm Norton (right), No. 66 Lewis Kidd (left), No. 61 Chuck Filiaga (rookie, right)
Offensive guards/centers (6)
No. 74 James Hurst (left guard)
No. 78 Erik McCoy (center)
No. 51 Cesar Ruiz (right guard)
No. 75 Andrus Peat (left guard)
No. 64 Nick Saldiveri (rookie, swing guard)
No. 73 Max Garcia (center)
Roster cuts: No. 76 Calvin Throckmorton (swing guard), No. 65 Alex Pihlstrom (rookie, center), No. 62 Tommy Kraemer (left guard), No. 68 Mark Evans II (rookie, right guard)
Special teams (3)
No. 39 Lou Hedley (rookie, punter)
No. 19 Blake Grupe (rookie, kicker)
No. 49 Zach Wood (long snapper)
Roster cuts: No. 5 Blake Gillikin (punter), No. 3 Wil Lutz (kicker)
Defensive ends (5)
No. 94 Cameron Jordan (left)
No. 96 Carl Granderson (right)
No. 98 Payton Turner (right)
No. 92 Tanoh Kpassagnon (left)
No. 55 Isaiah Foskey (rookie, right)
Roster cuts: No. 54 Niko Lalos, No. 93 Kyle Phillips
Defensive tackles (4)
No. 93 Nathan Shepherd
No. 99 Khalen Saunders
No. 90 Bryan Bresee (rookie)
No. 97 Malcolm Roach
Roster cuts: No. 57 Prince Emili, No. 77 Jerron Cage (rookie), No. 95 Jack Heflin
Linebackers (5)
No. 56 Demario Davis
No. 20 Pete Werner
No. 45 Nephi Sewell
No. 53 Zack Baun
No. 52 D’Marco Jackson
Roster cuts: No. 59 Jaylon Smith, No. 58 Anfernee Orji (rookie), No. 43 Ryan Connelly, No. 42 Ty Summers, No. 40 Nick Anderson (rookie)
Safeties (6)
No. 32 Tyrann Mathieu
No. 6 Marcus Maye
No. 48 J.T. Gray
No. 28 Lonnie Johnson Jr.
No. 31 Jordan Howden (rookie)
No. 0 Ugo Amadi
Roster cuts: No. 24 Johnathan Abram, No. 38 Smoke Monday
Cornerbacks (4)
No. 23 Marshon Lattimore
No. 29 Paulson Adebo
No. 1 Alontae Taylor
No. 27 Isaac Yiadom
Roster cuts: No. 21 Bradley Roby, No. 37 Troy Pride Jr., No. 44 Adrian Frye (rookie), No. 36 Anthony Johnson (rookie)