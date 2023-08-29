New Orleans Saints announce initial 53-man roster

It’s been a busy couple of days for the New Orleans Saints as they worked to thin out their depth chart, but here’s the initial 53-man roster. There were a few surprise moves but for the most part it looks like what we projected going into the NFL roster cuts deadline.

But this is just the initial depth chart. The roster will change as waiver claims are processed and procedural moves sending some players to injured reserve are completed. The Saints will continue to tweak the 53-man roster throughout the season, but here’s what we’re working with after the biggest moves:

Quarterbacks (3)

Running backs (3)

Fullbacks (1)

No. 46 Adam Prentice

Roster cuts: No. 47 Jake Bargas

Tight ends (4)

Wide receivers (6)

Offensive tackles (3)

Offensive guards/centers (6)

Roster cuts: No. 76 Calvin Throckmorton (swing guard), No. 65 Alex Pihlstrom (rookie, center), No. 62 Tommy Kraemer (left guard), No. 68 Mark Evans II (rookie, right guard)

Special teams (3)

Defensive ends (5)

Defensive tackles (4)

Linebackers (5)

Safeties (6)

Cornerbacks (4)

