Ranking the New Orleans Saints’ 5 most intriguing matchups in 2023

The New Orleans Saints 2023 schedule was recently released with dates and times for every game. The slate may be perceived as easy, ranked second-easiest schedule by strength of schedule, but it is far from dull, especially for a team like the Saints. There are still very engaging games based on storylines, individual matchups and quality teams facing off.

These are the five most-intriguing matchups we’re looking forward to headed into 2023:

Detroit Lions (Week 13)

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK/Detroit Free Press

When the Lions travel to New Orleans it’ll be a homecoming for many parties involved. It’ll be the first game in front of the home fans in nearly a month, the Saints longest stretch away from fans this season. When Dan Campbell was hired as the Lions head coach, he also brought Aaron Glenn with him as defensive coordinator. This is their first trip back to New Orleans since they left in 2021.

The main event of homecomings, however, is C.J Gardner-Johnson. Injured when the Saints traveled to Philadelphia last season, this is also his first time playing the Saints since he was traded away. Ever the trash talker, he earned the ire of Saints fans after insinuating he carried the secondary when he was a Saint. On the FanDuelTV “Up n Adams” show, he has most recently directed a few words to Michael Thomas ahead of this Week 13 matchup.

Minnesota Vikings (Week 10)

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The budding rivalry between Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson is one to watch for the foreseeable future. These two young stars have faced off twice already and could continue to see more of each other. Jefferson credited Lattimore as his toughest matchup after his rookie year. Jefferson got retribution last season, giving Lattimore arguably his worst game of the season. After the showdown in London, there was also some social media antics. I’m sure there is no love lost between these two. Even without the history, this is a showdown of two of the best players at their position. The rivalry does intensifies the matchup.

Tennessee Titans (Week 1)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

“Tyjae Spears Revenge Game.” Despite Derrick Henry being the clear lead back, Spears will be a big story in this game. The former Tulane RB made it crystal clear he wanted to stay at home and play for the Saints. The hometown team picked another running back ahead of him. He might not play for the Saints, but he’ll start his career in New Orleans nevertheless. Beyond that, this is Derek Carr’s first start as a Saint. A lot of hopes are riding on quarterback play being elevated from last season. This is a great opportunity for Carr to set the tone.

Carolina Panthers (Week 2)

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

This will either be the “Andy Dalton Revenge Game” or Bryce Young’s first Monday Night Football game. The latter is much more engaging. I suspect that’s what we’ll get, as well. The majority of the excitement around this game comes from Young’s MNF debut. The Saints schedule reads like a list of unknowns at the quarterback position, and this is the first of many. The Panthers defense comes with a few more known commodities. Brian Burns, Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn and Shaq Thompson are all players who have found some success against the Saints. As a whole, the Panthers have had the Saints’ number the past two seasons, winning three of four matchups. The team has been held to single digits in two of those games.

Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 7)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have three primetime games, two of which are on Thursday Night Football. Teams being able to play two TNF games is a new tweak the league made this offseason. The Bears, Saints, Steelers and technically Jets (Jets play a Black Friday game which is counted on the TNF slate) are the guinea pigs for this new rule. This is also the only home primetime game the Saints have. It’s also one of the toughest games on the Saints schedule. Trevor Lawrence seems poised to make a strong leap in Year 3. Health assumed, the Saints secondary should be a strength of the team. A battle of strengths should make for some fun primetime football in the Caesar’s Superdome.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire