New Orleans Saints 2023 schedule tracker: Instant analysis on latest reports, rumors, and leaks

The 2023 NFL schedule release is drawing closer by the minute, but there have already been plenty of reports, rumors, and leaks flying around on what’s in store for the New Orleans Saints.

Some of those claims (like the Saints supposedly traveling to Germany for a game with the New England Patriots) have already been disproven by the NFL. So take this with a grain of salt and wait for the official schedule release to make your travel arrangements.

In the meantime, we’ll maintain this live tracker for what’s being reported by reputable outlets. Check this space often as we piece the Saints’ schedule together:

Week 1: TBD

Week 2: TBD

Week 3: Saints at Green Bay Packers

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Date: Sept. 24

Time: Noon CT

Channel: FOX

(Source)

This is going to be the Packers’ home opener, so the crowd is going to be energized despite a change at quarterback. We’ll see if Jordan Love has what it takes. Good news for the Saints is that this is one of their few outdoors road games that could be played in cold weather, which is unlikely to say the least in September.

Week 4: TBD

Week 5: TBD

Week 6: TBD

Week 7: TBD

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: TBD

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: TBD

Week 13: TBD

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: TBD

Week 16: TBD

Week 17: TBD

Week 18: TBD

